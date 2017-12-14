FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's YPF to sell 25 pct of electricity unit to GE -source
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
December 14, 2017 / 8:31 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Argentina's YPF to sell 25 pct of electricity unit to GE -source

1 分钟阅读

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina’s state-owned oil company YPF SA will sell a 25 percent stake in its electricity generation unit to U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

YPF is also in “advanced talks” to sell an additional 25 percent stake in the unit, called YPF Energia Electrica, to U.S. asset manager Blackstone Group LP, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. News of the deal was reported earlier on Thursday by local newspaper Clarin. (Reporting by Juliana Castilla; Writing by Luc Cohen Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

