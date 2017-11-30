FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-France's Altran to buy engineering services firm Aricent from KKR-led group
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月30日 / 早上6点23分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-France's Altran to buy engineering services firm Aricent from KKR-led group

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects value in dollars in first paragraph)

Nov 30 (Reuters) - French technology consultancy company Altran Technologies said on Thursday it would buy design and engineering services firm Aricent from group of investors led by KKR for a total enterprise value of 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion).

Altran said the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018, would be accretive to earnings per share from the first year. ($1 = 0.8430 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below