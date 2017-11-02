FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asatsu-DK says WPP agrees to terminate business alliance
2017年11月2日 / 凌晨12点59分 / 1 天前

Asatsu-DK says WPP agrees to terminate business alliance

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc said on Thursday that WPP, its largest shareholder, has agreed to terminate its business alliance with the company.

The decision comes amid a $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital. WPP and other Asatsu-DK shareholders have said the Bain offer significantly undervalues the Japanese company.

Asatsu-DK said last month it wanted to end its alliance with WPP and had asked it to tender its shares in the company to Bain.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

