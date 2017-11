Nov 27 (Reuters) - American International Group’s Lloyd’s of London platform, Ascot Group Ltd, said on Monday it launched Ascot Reinsurance Co Ltd (Ascot Re) and appointed John Berger as its chief executive, effective January.

Previously, Berger has held roles as the principal executive officer at F&G Re, Chubb Re, Harbour Point and most recently Third Point Re. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)