FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sales growth at Walmart's Asda slows in latest quarter
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 中午12点19分 / 1 天前

Sales growth at Walmart's Asda slows in latest quarter

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, on Thursday reported a slowdown in its rate of sales growth despite industry inflation and very weak comparative numbers.

Asda, the UK’s third largest grocer after market leader Tesco and No. 2 Sainsbury‘s, said like-for-like sales rose 1.1 percent in the three months to Sept. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to a rise of 1.8 percent in the previous quarter and marked the second straight quarter of underlying sales growth. Prior to that it had endured three years of sales falls.

Comparative numbers were extremely weak - in the same period last year like-for-like sales slumped 5.8 percent. Asda would also have benefited from food price inflation across the industry - running at 3.4 percent according to the latest industry data.

“While the business has improved, we still have more work to do,” said parent Walmart. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below