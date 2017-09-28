FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines to explore for oil and gas with China near disputed waters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 中午12点04分 / 20 天前

Philippines to explore for oil and gas with China near disputed waters

Enrico Dela Cruz

3 分钟阅读

MANILA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Thursday it was pursuing a long-delayed oil and gas exploration project with Chinese state-owned entity CNOOC Ltd and a Canada-listed company in an area near disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the Philippine government was also looking for a “win-win solution” with other South China Sea claimants, including China, to pave the way for oil and gas exploration within contested waters.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which about $5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes annually, while Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.

The Philippines suspended exploration in the disputed waters, halting two projects, as it pursued and eventually won an arbitration case involving territorial disputes with China.

Cusi, speaking at a media briefing after a meeting in Manila with other energy ministers from Southeast Asia, said the issue of energy exploration in South China Sea was not discussed.

“We are looking for a win-win solution to move things forward so that we can enjoy whatever resources are there.”

Cusi said he had put forward the Calamian project of PNOC Exploration Corp, a unit of state-owned Philippine National Oil Company, in partnership with CNOOC and Jadestone Energy Inc. to President Rodrigo Duterte for his approval.

The Calamian project off the island of Palawan in western Philippines is covered by a service contract awarded to the PNOC unit in 2008. It lies near the country’s main oil and gas fields, including Malampaya, Nido, Cadlao and Matinloc.

Exploration was delayed by “a lot of issues”, Cusi said.

CNOOC has a 51 percent interest in the project, with PNOC Exploration keeping a 28 percent stake while Jadestone, formerly Mitra Energy Ltd, has 21 percent.

Cusi was scheduled to meet his Chinese counterpart in Manila on Thursday to talk about energy cooperation.

“We’re looking for a diplomatic way of doing things,” Cusi said. “I don’t like to (set) any timetable but we are trying our best to (lift the exploration moratorium) as soon as possible.” (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; editing by Alexander Smith)

