Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. cement maker Ash Grove Cement Co has received a proposal from a third party to acquire the company for an enterprise value of $3.7 billion to $3.8 billion, Ash Grove said on Thursday.

Ash Grove’s board expects the proposal to result in a superior offer for the company, the statement added.

Last month, Irish building materials firm CRH Plc said it will buy Ash Grove for a total consideration of $3.5 billion.