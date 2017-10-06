FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Summit Materials makes $3.8 bln bid for Ash Grove Cement - source
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 上午11点14分 / 12 天前

Summit Materials makes $3.8 bln bid for Ash Grove Cement - source

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. cement maker Summit Materials has made a $3.8 billion offer for rival Ash Grove Cement , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, hoping to trump an earlier takeover bid from Irish building materials firm CRH Plc.

Ash Grove said earlier on Friday that it had received a new bid from an unnamed party which valued the business at $3.7-$3.8 billion.

The source said Summit Materials’ bid was submitted on Thursday and is currently being considered by Ash Grove’s board.

It could be the start of a bidding war with CRH, which last month agreed to buy Ash Grove for a total consideration of $3.5 billion. (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below