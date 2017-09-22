FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月22日

Boeing sees growth in demand for airplanes in Southeast Asia

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it sees demand for new airplanes worth $650 billion in Southeast Asia over the next two decades.

The world’s biggest plane maker projected a demand for 4,210 new airplanes in the region over the next 20 years, adding it saw annual traffic growth in Southeast Asia at 6.2 percent.

Single-aisle airplanes, like the 737 MAX, would account for more than 70 percent of new deliveries, Boeing said in a statement on Thursday.

The low-cost business model would further continue to be a driver of traffic growth in Southeast Asia, it noted. The company sees worldwide demand at 41,030 new airplanes over the next two decades.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

