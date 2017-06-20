FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Asia Graphics-China leads global IPOs this year, followed by U.S., South Korea
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年6月20日 / 早上7点00分 / 2 个月前

Asia Graphics-China leads global IPOs this year, followed by U.S., South Korea

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.

Relaxed regulations of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) helped lure more Chinese companies to get listed this year.

Thomson Reuters data shows that 240 Chinese companies have made trading debuts so far this year, about thrice the number of companies compared with last year.

However, the increased supply of new shares has pressured the broader market.

The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 1.2 percent so far this year, lagging the MSCI Asia Pacific index's 18.5 percent.

Click to view the graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2sJiITj

Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy & Gaurav Dogra; Editing by

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below