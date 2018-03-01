Anadarko expects several deals this year for its Mozambique LNG

SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum expects to conclude several sales and purchase agreements (SPA) by year-end for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its new plant in Mozambique, a company official said on Thursday.

Texas-based Anadarko is developing the first onshore LNG plant in the African nation, consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total capacity of 12.88 million tonnes per annum.

“We have multiple ongoing negotiations with a variety of buyers ... everyone from Chinese to Indians to Japanese,” said Andrew Seck, vice president of Anadarko’s LNG Marketing and Shipping division.

In all, Anadarko has agreed commercial terms including volume and price for 5.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG off-take deals from Mozambique, closing in on the 8.5 mtpa target needed to trigger its final investment decision (FID) on the project, Seck said on the sidelines of an LNG conference in Singapore.

Deals so far include Anadarko’s first binding SPA with France’s Electricite de France, as well as an earlier SPA with Thailand’s state-run PTT that is still undergoing government approvals. There is also a preliminary deal with Japanese utility Tohoku Electric.