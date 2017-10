SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Asian cocoa demand is likely to grow by about 3 percent to 4 percent during the 2017/18 crop period as compared to global growth of about 2 percent to 3 percent, Harold Poelma, president of Cargill’s cocoa and chocolate division said on Tuesday.

Asia’s chocolate powder demand is forecast to rise by 5 percent during the year, he said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.