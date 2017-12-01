Intel cuts stake in ASML to below 5 pct

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel has cut its stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML to 4.96 percent, according to a filing published by the Dutch Financial Markets Authority on Friday.

Intel took a 15 percent stake in ASML in 2012 as part of a programme to help the company invest in new technology needed to build the next generation of smaller, faster chips. With ASML’s new machines now beginning to enter commercial production, that investment programme is winding down.

In its most recent previous report in June, ASML had reported a 9.96 percent stake in ASML.

Samsung and TSMC, which also took stakes in ASML in 2012 have also been gradually selling down their shares. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)