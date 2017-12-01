FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel cuts stake in ASML to below 5 pct
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
中国财经
美国正式反对中国在WTO获得市场经济地位认定
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 早上8点05分 / 2 天前

Intel cuts stake in ASML to below 5 pct

1 分钟阅读

AMSTERDAM, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel has cut its stake in Dutch semiconductor equipment supplier ASML to 4.96 percent, according to a filing published by the Dutch Financial Markets Authority on Friday.

Intel took a 15 percent stake in ASML in 2012 as part of a programme to help the company invest in new technology needed to build the next generation of smaller, faster chips. With ASML’s new machines now beginning to enter commercial production, that investment programme is winding down.

In its most recent previous report in June, ASML had reported a 9.96 percent stake in ASML.

Samsung and TSMC, which also took stakes in ASML in 2012 have also been gradually selling down their shares. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below