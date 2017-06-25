FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Assurant shares could double-Barron's
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月25日 / 晚上7点54分 / 1 个月前

Assurant shares could double-Barron's

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Assurant Inc's shares could double because it is emphasizing fee-based businesses while lowering its exposure to its riskier underwriting business, according to a report in Barron's.

The company generates around 60 percent of its revenue from its fee-based global lifestyle unit, the report in the June 26 issue of Barron's said.

Valuing that portion of the business similarly to what rival Allstate Corp paid for SquareTrade, which offers extended warranty plans for electronic gadgets, would suggest a value of nearly $190 a share for Assurant, Barron's said.

Assurant shares closed at $101.25 on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below