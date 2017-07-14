FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
AstraZeneca offers no comment after report saying CEO staying
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 晚上7点08分 / 21 天前

AstraZeneca offers no comment after report saying CEO staying

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca declined to comment on speculation about the future of its chief executive Pascal Soriot on Friday, after a report quoted Bloomberg news agency saying he would stay in his post.

The StreetInsider.com, citing Bloomberg, said Soriot was currently planning to stay for the foreseeable future.

When asked about the report, an AstraZeneca spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the firm had a policy of not responding to market speculation or rumours.

AstraZeneca has repeatedly declined to comment on Wednesday's Israeli media report saying Soriot was in talks to join Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Uncertainty over his future has hit AstraZeneca's shares.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below