FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astra's Farxiga results may open up type 1 diabetes opportunity
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 早上7点34分 / 1 个月前

Astra's Farxiga results may open up type 1 diabetes opportunity

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca’s Farxiga was shown to help type-1 diabetics when added to standard insulin therapy, possibly opening up a additional market opportunity for the type-2 diabetes drug, the British drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday.

Adding Farxiga, also known as dapagliflozin, helped reduce excess glucose levels in the blood, led to some weight loss and allowed patients to lower their insulin dose, when compared to a control group that received insulin only, the group said, citing interim results from a late-stage trial.

Type 1, which accounts for 5-10 percent of all diabetes cases, is typically diagnosed during childhood while type 2 is linked to factors such as obesity and high blood pressure later in life.

The results were gathered a little less than half a year into the study but AstraZeneca will await figures for a full year before deciding on a request for approval to widen the use to type 1 diabetes.

Farxiga, which analysts expect to generate close to $2 billion in annual revenues in 5-6 years’ time, belongs to a relatively new class of type 2 diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors, which help remove excess blood sugar through urine.

Others in the class include Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance and Johnson & Johnson’s Invokana. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below