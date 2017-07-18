FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 天内
French videogame maker Atari reveals its new console
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点26分 / 18 天内

French videogame maker Atari reveals its new console

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - French videogame maker Atari SA provided the first details of its "Ataribox", the iconic company's first console in more than two decades.

The company said "Ataribox" is inspired by its previous consoles, incorporating a raised back and a front panel that can be either of wood or glass. The console will come in two types: a wood, and a black/red version. (bit.ly/2thDhXU)

"Our objective is to create something new, that stays true to our heritage, while appealing to both old and new fans of Atari," the company said. bit.ly/2uyAjh4

The company did not provide information on timing, pricing, games or detailed hardware specifications.

Atari, founded in 1972, dominated the early videogame market with classic games such as Pong, Asteroids and Missile Command. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below