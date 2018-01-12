FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Americas Trading Group readies for new Brazil stock exchange
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
深度分析
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
深度分析
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 12, 2018 / 2:23 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Americas Trading Group readies for new Brazil stock exchange

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Americas Trading Group, the sole company seeking to contest the monopoly of B3 SA Brasil Bolsa Balcao on stock trading in Brazil, is close to starting operations once it resolves a dispute with B3, an executive told Reuters.

ATG has everything ready to clear stock trades, commercial director Francisco Gurgel Valente said in an interview this week. The company is now waiting for the result of arbitration in the Brazil-Canada Chamber of Commerce to define custodial service fees for stocks, settling a dispute that began in 2015 between ATG and B3.

In conditionally approving the merger of BM&F Bovespa SA and Cetip SA to create the B3 monopoly last year, Brazil antitrust watchdog Cade imposed arbitration for settling the issue of custodial fees if ATG and B3 did not reach an agreement within 120 days. Once arbitration sets a price, B3 will be required to accept it.

Founded in 2010 by former executives at a Brazilian brokerage, ATG sells software for electronic trading to brokers and asset managers and announced in 2012 its plans to create a new stock exchange.

Since then, ATG and BM&FBovespa, now B3, have been in a protracted dispute. ATG says the securities industry regulator mandates that it have access to B3’s custody systems, which B3 contests.

B3 confirmed the arbitration and said it “was open to dialogue and negotiation with all of those potentially interested in access to its clearing and depositary services, with the aim of reaching reasonable agreements.”

Companies such as Bats Global Markets have previously announced plans to operate stock exchanges in Brazil before backing off. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below