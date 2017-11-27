FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athenahealth names Marc Levine CFO
图片Reuters TV
2017年11月27日 / 晚上10点35分 / 1 天前

Athenahealth names Marc Levine CFO

2 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Healthcare software maker Athenahealth Inc on Monday named Marc Levine chief financial officer, replacing John Kane who was in the role on an interim basis.

Levine was most recently executive vice president and CFO of privately-held JDA Software Group Inc and has held several senior financial leadership roles over his 25-year career at Hewlett Packard Co.

Kane, who will continue to be a board member of Athenahealth, had replaced Karl Stubelis when he stepped down from the CFO role in July.

Athenahealth has been under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to make operational and strategic changes. Elliott had disclosed a 9.2 percent stake in the company in May.

The company has already said it plans to split the roles of chairman and chief executive and recruit an independent chairman.

It also announced plans in October to cut about 9 percent of its workforce as part of efforts to generate $100 million to $115 million in savings by the end of 2018. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

