FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Athletics-Coe determined to stop athletes using flags of convenience
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月4日 / 下午4点17分 / 9 天前

Athletics-Coe determined to stop athletes using flags of convenience

Brian Homewood

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The president of athletics' world governing body the IAAF has vowed to continue efforts to stop athletes switching nationality and competing under 'flags of convenience'.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the World Athletics championships in London, Sebastian Coe said that athletes needed to have a strong connection to the country they are representing, rather than looking around for nations to run for.

"We have witnessed in the last few years the changing shape of our sport which at its best is a championship-based sport (where) the best athletes competing against each other with national identity," he said on Friday.

"I can't have a situation where I've got federation presidents reporting to me that most mornings they are waking up to emails with names of athletes looking for flags of convenience."

Unlike other sports such as soccer, athletics has allowed its competitors to switch nationalities, even after they have represented one country at international level.

Several dozen athletes changed allegiance on the eve of last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In February this year, the IAAF placed an immediate stop on changes of nationality by athletes and has set up a working group to come up with new rules.

Coe said although there should be some "legitimate and genuine" chances for athletes to switch, he wanted the process to be "a lot tougher".

"It can't be done on the basis that just two federations agree and an athlete suddenly appears in a completely different uniform to the one they were running in six weeks ago," he added. (Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Julian Shea)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below