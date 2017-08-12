FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UPDATE 3-Athletics-Mayer survives pole-vault jitters to win decathlon
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月12日 / 晚上8点44分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Mayer survives pole-vault jitters to win decathlon

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds quote)

By Brian Homewood

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Frenchman Kevin Mayer led throughout the day to win the world decathlon title on Saturday and fill the void left by Ashton Eaton's retirement -- although he nearly threw it all away on the pole vault.

German pair Rico Freimuth and Kai Kazmirek took silver and bronze while twice former world champion Trey Hardee was one of more than a dozen of the original 35 starters who dropped out over the course of the notoriously tough contest.

Olympic silver medallist Mayer led from the shot put on Friday morning and looked to be cruising to his first world gold until he decided to skip the opening pole vault heights and enter the fray at 5.10.

The move nearly proved disastrous as he missed his first two attempts, then grazed the bar on his third.

Despite an unnerving wobble, the bar stayed in place and Mayer avoided a zero score which would have wrecked his chances, instead increasing his lead over Rico

He comfortably came through the javelin and 1,500 metres, the final of the 10 events staged over two exhausting days, to see himself safely home.

Mayer finished on 8,768 points with Freimuth, with 8,564 and Kai Kazmirek 8,488, taking the silver and bronze medals.

"I am so, so tired. I cannot even imagine I am the world champion," said Mayer. "The first day was perfect. I am so proud. This competition was so hard. I just wanted to finish it ... I was so anxious."

Hardee, fifth overnight, pulled out after a miserable morning in which he failed to pick up any points in the first two events.

He clattered into the third hurdle in the 110 metres hurdles, then produced three foul throws in the discus before calling it a day.

The event was left open by the retirement earlier this year of American Ashton Eaton, who had dominated recently, winning the last two Olympic and world titles.

Canadian Damian Warner, often seen as the man most likely to break Eaton's dominance, finished fifth. (Editing by Ed Osmond, Neville Dalton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below