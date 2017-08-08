FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
Athletics-Frenchman Bosse proves the 800 metres boss in London
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月8日 / 晚上9点00分 / 5 天前

Athletics-Frenchman Bosse proves the 800 metres boss in London

Ian Chadband

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bosse was the surprise winner of the 800 metres at the World Championships on Tuesday, holding on for a deserved victory after powering down the final straight.

The 25-year-old, who finished fourth in last year's Olympics, had not been the most fancied contender after a recent hip injury.

Yet even with the likes of Botswanan Nijel Amos, the third fastest man ever, and former champion Mohammed Aman in the field, Bosse proved the strongest, surging past teenager Kipyegon Bett after the Kenyan kicked for home.

Poland's European champion Adam Kszczot produced one of his traditional fast finishes as Bosse began to fade to snatch the silver but the Frenchman held firm to win in 1 minute 44.67 seconds to Kszczot's 1:44.95.

Bett just finished third in 1:45.21 with Britain's Kyle Langford cheered to the rafters by the home crowd as he surged through to almost sneak the bronze in a new lifetime best of 1:45.25.

Amos, who had suffered a couple of knocks on the opening lap was fifth, and Aman sixth. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below