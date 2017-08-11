FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月11日 / 晚上7点47分 / 2 天前

Athletics-Kiprop earns crack at El Guerrouj's four 1500m crowns

Ian Chadband

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Reigning champion Asbel Kiprop led a powerful trio of Kenyans into Sunday's 1,500 metres final at the World Athletics Championships, giving himself the chance of shooting for a fourth successive gold medal in the metric mile event.

The 28-year-old Kiprop, seeking to equal the record of four successive titles set by Morocco's world record holder Hicham El Guerrouj, kept out of trouble on the wide outside before sprinting home a comfortable second in his heat on Friday.

He followed home his compatriot Elijah Manangoi, the fastest man in the world this year, who ran a controlled race to win the opening semi-final in 3 minutes 40.10 seconds, four-hundredths of a second clear of the onrushing Kiprop.

Timothy Cheruiyot, the second quickest metric miler of 2017, set the pace in the second semi-final to ensure that not just the first five would qualify automatically, but also the two fast losers from the heat.

He controlled the race, only easing up at the finish in 3:38.24 with qualification secure as Czech Jakub Holusa, the 2015 European indoor champion, came through to pip him for first in 3:38.05 and become the fastest qualifier for Sunday's final.

The big casualty was the fourth Kenyan, Ronald Kwemoi, third fastest on 2017 form, who had not looked comfortable in the opening round and this time trailed home ninth behind Holusa. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

