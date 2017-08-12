FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Athletics-Britain win 4x100 metres relay as Bolt pulls up
#半岛局势
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#人民币汇改
#图片精选
频道
专题
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
半岛局势
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产“中国制造”服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
中国财经
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
深度分析
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月12日 / 晚上9点19分 / 1 天前

Athletics-Britain win 4x100 metres relay as Bolt pulls up

Mitch Phillips

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Usain Bolt's final appearance on the track ended in agony on Saturday as he pulled up injured running the final leg of the World Championships 4x100 metres relay as Britain beat the United States for a shock gold medal.

Bolt, who had to settle for bronze in the individual 100 metres, had been hoping to sign off from the sport by leading Jamaica to a fifth successive relay gold but they were already struggling in third when he collected the baton.

As he tried to gain ground, Bolt pulled up and fell to the floor with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The United States, with individual gold and silver medallists Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman running the second and fourth legs, had been expected to push the Jamaicans all the way.

Instead, a brilliantly executed race by Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake gave Britain gold in 37.47 seconds, the best time in the world this year.

The US took silver in 37.52 with Japan third in 38.04. (Editing by Ian Chadband)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below