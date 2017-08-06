FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 天前
Athletics-Neutral Shubenkov struggles through opening hurdles round
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月6日 / 下午1点36分 / 6 天前

Athletics-Neutral Shubenkov struggles through opening hurdles round

Brian Homewood

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Titleholder Sergey Shubenkov, competing as a neutral after Russia's ban from athletics, struggled through the opening round of the men's 110 metres hurdles at the World Championships on Sunday.

Shubenkov finished third in his heat in 13.47 seconds, behind Cuban-born Olympic silver medallist Orlando Ortega of Spain and Jamaica's Hansle Parchment, as he qualified for the semi-finals to be held later on Sunday.

Shubenkov, who missed last year's Olympics because of the blanket ban on Russians from the sport in the wake of a doping scandal, was cleared to compete as a neutral by the IAAF's doping review board in April.

He is one of 19 Russians competing in London as neutrals after satisfying the board that they have been training in an environment that passes the necessary anti-doping requirements.

Russia's athletics federation (RUSAF) is suspended after a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) independent commission exposed systematic and state-sponsored doping.

Olympic champion Omar McLeod of Jamaica made a slow start to his heat before winning in 13.23 to make sure of his place in the next round while world record holder Aries Merritt also won his heat, in 13.16.

Merritt won bronze at the World Championships two years ago and days later underwent a kidney transplant operation. The 32-year-old just failed to qualify for the Olympics but has battled back to form since then.

Jamaica's Ronald Levy crashed out of the fourth heat after hitting the first two hurdles, appearing to injury his right leg in the process. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

