FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
UPDATE 2-Athletics-Neutral Shubenkov squeezes into hurdles final
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月6日 / 晚上7点56分 / 6 天前

UPDATE 2-Athletics-Neutral Shubenkov squeezes into hurdles final

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Makes clear Russian federation rather than Russia banned)

By Brian Homewood

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Titleholder Sergey Shubenkov, competing as a neutral after the Russian federation's ban from athletics, squeezed into the men's 110 metres hurdles final as one of the fastest losers in the semi-finals at the World Championships on Sunday.

Shubenkov finished third behind Olympic champion Omar McLeod and Frenchmen Garfield Darien but his time of 13.22 was good enough to take him into Monday's final.

World record holder Aries Merritt, battling back to form after a kidney transplant two years ago, also qualified after finishing second in his heat behind Hungarian Balazs Baji who won in 13.26.

Merritt won bronze at the World Championships two years ago and days later underwent a kidney transplant operation. The 32-year-old just failed to qualify for the Olympics.

The other heat ended with four athletes diving for the line, separated by a mere two hundredths of a second.

Barbadian Shane Brathwaite won in 13.26 ahead of Hansle Parchment of Jamaica while American Devon Allen and Briton Andrew Pozzi, who won his previous heat impressively, missed out by a whisker.

Cuban-born Spanish runner Orlando Ortega, Olympic silver medallist last year, was the other to qualify as a fastest loser in 13.23.

Shubenkov, who missed last year's Olympics because of the ban on the Russian federation from the sport in the wake of a doping scandal, was cleared to compete as a neutral by the IAAF's doping review board in April.

He is one of 19 Russians competing in London as neutrals after satisfying the board that they have been training in an environment that passes the necessary anti-doping requirements. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Neil Robinson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below