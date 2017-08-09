FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 天前
Athletics-Young Norwegian Warholm earns shock 400m hurdles triumph
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月9日

Athletics-Young Norwegian Warholm earns shock 400m hurdles triumph

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norway's Karsten Warholm announced himself as one of athletics' brightest new talents as he recorded a magnificent gun-to-line triumph to lift the world 400 metres hurdles title in the pouring rain on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old former multi-eventer demonstrated all the strength he has acquired from competing as an all-rounder as he led from the first hurdle and was powerful enough to hold off his pursuers on the home straight to win in 48.35 seconds.

The youngster clasped his face in disbelief afterwards as it dawned that he had beaten European champion Yasmani Copello, (48.49) into the silver medal position while U.S. Olympic champion and race favourite Kerron Clement (48.52) had to settle for bronze.

It was the first track victory at any World Championships by a Norwegian athlete since Ingrid Kristiansen's 10,000 metres triumph in Rome in 1987. (Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)

