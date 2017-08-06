FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
Athletics-Walsh wins shot put gold to get New Zealand off the mark
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年8月6日 / 晚上9点06分 / 6 天前

Athletics-Walsh wins shot put gold to get New Zealand off the mark

Christian Radnedge

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Olympic bronze medallist Tomas Walsh stayed ahead of tough competition in the shot put to win New Zealand's first gold of the World Championships on Sunday.

Building on from his strong qualification round, the New Zealander threw 22.03 metres with his final attempt, although he had already secured gold with his third put of 21.75.

Joe Kovacs, the 2015 world champion from the U.S., thought he might have retained his title with his final attempt. However, it was ruled as a foul throw, meaning the American had to settle for silver with his third attempt of 21.66.

The bronze medal went to Stipe Zunic of Croatia on 21.46. It is the first senior medal for the 26-year-old, who celebrated by rolling on the field of the London Stadium in jubilation. (Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Neil Robinson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below