4 天内
Athletics-Francis takes shock 400m gold as Miller-Uibo collapses
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月9日 / 晚上9点18分 / 4 天内

Athletics-Francis takes shock 400m gold as Miller-Uibo collapses

Mitch Phillips

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - American Phyllis Francis won the World Championships 400 metres final on Wednesday as Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo stumbled when seemingly certain of victory and dropped to fifth place.

Francis looked out of it with 80 metres to go but maintained her form amid the carnage to post a personal best time of 49.92 seconds and take a shock gold medal.

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, 19, claimed a brilliant silver in 50.06 as defending champion Allyson Felix of the United States faded to get bronze in 50.08.

Bahamanian Miller-Uibo, who famously dived over the line to pip Felix to Olympic gold last year, was clear with 20 metres left but as she tired and tied up she tripped on her own foot, stumbling almost to a standstill as her rivals stormed past her.

Felix's bronze took her world championship medal haul to 14, matching the record of Jamaican sprinters Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey. The American's tally includes nine golds.

Editing by Ed Osmond

