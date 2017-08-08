FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 天前
Athletics-100 metres champion Bowie pulls out of 200m
2017年8月8日

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - World 100 metres champion Tori Bowie abandoned her bid to add the 200 metres gold when she withdrew from the heats of the longer event at the World Championships on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old American had suffered cuts and bruises in winning the 100 metres title after tumbling headlong on to the track following her dip to claim victory.

She could have joined Katrin Krabbe and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce as the only women to have completed the 100/200m double in the same championships but had admitted to feeling "beaten up" after her fall. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)

