Athletics-Pearson roars back to win world 100m hurdles gold
热点聚焦：朝鲜工厂忙着生产"中国制造"服装并销往全球--贸易商
中国7月工业、投资和消费均逊预期 下半年经济料稳中趋缓
焦点：英国称退欧协商应向下一阶段迈进 内阁大臣口径一致
2017年8月12日 / 晚上7点19分 / 2 天内

Athletics-Pearson roars back to win world 100m hurdles gold

Mitch Phillips

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Sally Pearson completed one of the great sporting comebacks when she overcame two years of injury agony to win the world 100 metres hurdles title at the age of 30 on Saturday.

Pearson, world champion in 2011 and Olympic gold medallist in 2012, missed the last two seasons through hamstring and achilles injuries and a badly broken wrist but blasted back to win in 12.59 seconds, screaming "oh my God" repeatedly after crossing the line.

"I've worked so hard, I don't know what has just happened out there. I'm so tired but I'm sure it will sink in soon," Pearson said.

Dawn Harper Nelson, who won gold at the 2008 Olympics and was one of four Americans in the final, took silver in 12.63 ahead of Germany’s Pamela Dutkiewicz (12.72).

Favourite Kendra Harrison, who set the world record in the London Stadium last year having missed out on Olympic selection, again clattered too many barriers as she did in the semis and finished fourth in 12.74.

Defending champion Danielle Williams of Jamaica failed to make the final while last year's Olympic champion Brianna Rollins is banned for a doping violation.

Editing by Ed Osmond

