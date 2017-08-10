FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Athletics-American Carter wins 400m hurdles from outside lane
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上9点00分

Athletics-American Carter wins 400m hurdles from outside lane

Ian Chadband

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - American Kori Carter pulled off another shock at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday, achieving the rare feat of winning the 400 metres hurdles title from the outside lane.

All eyes had been on Carter's U.S. team mate, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad, who had been the favourite, but it was the former NCAA champion in lane nine who maintained her form best as she raced to victory in 53.07 seconds.

Muhammad, the fastest in the world this year, earned the silver in 53.50 to complete a U.S. one-two while Jamaican Ristananna Tracey, an Olympic finalist last year, took the bronze in 53.74.

Czech Zuzana Hejnova, who had been seeking to achieve an unprecedented third successive one-lap hurdles victory, had to settle for fourth, despite running a season's best of 54.20. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

