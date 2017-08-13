Athletics-U.S. reclaim 4x400m title, more injury woe for Jamaica

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Olympic champions the United States reclaimed their women’s 4x400m relay world title as Jamaica suffered more injury heartbreak in the final on Sunday.

Twenty four hours after Usain Bolt sensationally pulled up in his relay event, Anneisha McLaughlin-Whilby slowed down clutching her leg 20 metres into her second leg and went to ground, ending Jamaica’s reign as world champions.

Jamaica had been in the lead, but American Allyson Felix surged clear of the field to open up a 15-metre gap which team mates Shakima Wimbley and Phyllis Francis extended to win gold in a world leading time of 3 minutes 19.02 seconds.

Felix strengthened her record as the most decorated athlete in World Championships history by winning her 11th gold to equal Bolt's haul. It was her 16th medal overall.

The 60,000 spectators inside the London Stadium were on their feet as Britain finished second in 3:25.00 to clinch silver. Poland came third in 3:25.41 to take bronze. (Editing by Ed Osmond)