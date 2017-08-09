Athletics-Kenya's Sum says withdraws from World Championships

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's former world 800 metres champion Eunice Sum said she has been forced to withdraw from the world athletics championships due to illness, but her team manager said that had still to be confirmed.

Sum, who won world championships gold in Moscow in 2013 and bronze in Beijing two years ago, was scheduled to race in the 800m heats on Thursday.

"I thought I would be in good shape for the qualifying rounds on Thursday, but this rain has affected me and I cannot run tomorrow," Sum told reporters.

Kenya's team manager Nicholas Kipsang Maswai, however, said that while Sum had been taking medication for her illness the 29-year-old had not confirmed her withdrawal to him.

"I can confirm that (Eunice) Sum has been under medication, but we hope and pray that she will be fine tomorrow for the race," he told Reuters.

"She has not informed me as the team manager about her withdrawal."

Sum was still listed late on Wednesday on the start sheets for Thursday's fifth heat of the 800.

South Africa's Olympic champion Castor Semenya, who won bronze in the 1500 on Monday, was the favourite to reclaim the world title she won in 2009.