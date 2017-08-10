FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Athletics-Kenya's former champion Sum pulls out of world 800m
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日 / 下午3点45分 / 3 天内

UPDATE 1-Athletics-Kenya's former champion Sum pulls out of world 800m

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Confirms Sum's withdrawal)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Former world 800 metres champion Eunice Sum has withdrawn from the World Athletics Championships due to illness, Kenyan officials said on Thursday.

Sum, who won gold in Moscow in 2013 and bronze in Beijing two years ago, was scheduled to race in the 800m heats on Thursday and though she said on Wednesday she was pulling out, officials initially said there was still a chance she could run.

However, they issued a statement on Thursday confirming her withdrawal.

"A decision has been made by Team Kenya in consultation with the athlete and Kenyan and IAAF medical staff for her to withdraw on medical grounds," the statement said.

"She has not been feeling well since arriving on Aug. 6 and the cold weather of the past two days has only made her case worse."

South Africa's Olympic and former world champion Caster Semenya, who won bronze in the 1500m on Monday, is the strong favourite.

Editing by Toby Davis

