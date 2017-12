NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The 11-hour system outage at the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta cost Delta Air Lines up to $50 million, a Delta spokesman confirmed on Wednesday, and the carrier said it plans to seek compensation for its losses.

The extent of the power outage that began on Sunday at Delta’s most significant hub was first reported by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, following an interview with Delta chief Executive Ed Bastian. (Reporting by Alana Wise Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)