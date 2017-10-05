FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brookfield Asset in talks to buy Abengoa's stake in Atlantica-BBG
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月5日 / 晚上6点37分 / 13 天前

Brookfield Asset in talks to buy Abengoa's stake in Atlantica-BBG

2 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc is in advanced talks to buy Abengoa SA’s 41.5 percent stake in its U.S. unit Atlantica Yield Plc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield's clean energy unit, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, and Spain's Abengoa could reach an agreement within weeks, the people said, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2y3H4Jv)

Shares of Atlantica Yield Plc were up 4.3 percent at $20.28 on Thursday, giving the company a market cap of $2.03 billion.

Brookfield declined to comment on the report while Abengoa was not immediately available.

Reuters had reported in April that renewable energy company Abengoa had started a process to sell its 41 percent stake valued at $900 million.

Dozens of Abengoa’s subsidiaries filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year and the company had completed a restructuring of its business in March. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

