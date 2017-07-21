FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 天前
Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 下午2点58分 / 15 天前

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

JOHANNESBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

The platinum sector has been under huge pressure, hit by falling product prices, rising costs and labour disputes that have affected much of a South African mining industry that contributes about 7 percent to the nation's economy.

Atlatsa, which manages the Bokoni mine, said it will cease operations at Bokoni "as soon as reasonably possible", though it did not provide any detail on potential job losses.

Job cuts are a thorny issue in South Africa, where the unemployment rate is at a 14-year high.

Atlatsa said it had struck a deal with Amplats to mothball the mine after it failed to turn a profit despite turnaround efforts that began in 2014.

"The immediate to medium-term outlook for Bokoni mine remains negative, given the current weak PGM (platinum group metals) pricing environment," Atlatsa said in a statement.

Amplats will fund all costs associated with the care and maintenance process and will suspend servicing and repayment of all current and future debt owing by Atlatsa until the end of 2019 as part of the restructuring, Atlatsa said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below