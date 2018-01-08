FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AT&T walks away from deal to sell Huawei smartphones - WSJ
January 8, 2018 / 8:57 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

AT&T walks away from deal to sell Huawei smartphones - WSJ

1 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, has backed off from a deal to sell smartphones made by Chinese Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huawei, the world's No. 3 smartphone maker by shipments last year, was expected to announce that it had struck an agreement with AT&T at a Las Vegas trade show on Tuesday, the report said.(on.wsj.com/2CSgV32)

Both AT&T and Huawei could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

