AT&T expects 3rd-qtr to be hurt by hurricanes in U.S.
2017年10月11日

AT&T expects 3rd-qtr to be hurt by hurricanes in U.S.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that hurricanes in the U.S. and earthquakes in Mexico have significantly affected the no. 2 U.S. wireless carrier’s third quarter results.

The company said consolidated revenue in the third quarter was hurt by nearly $90 million and pre-tax earnings by around $210 million or $0.02 per share. (bit.ly/2ydgmfm)

Dallas, Texas-based AT&T also said it lost about 90,000 U.S. video subscribers in the third quarter following damages from the hurricanes and earthquakes. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

