FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-AT&T says hurricanes, earthquakes hurt third-quarter results
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月11日 / 晚上10点40分 / 7 天前

UPDATE 1-AT&T says hurricanes, earthquakes hurt third-quarter results

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares))

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AT&T Inc said on Wednesday that its third-quarter results took a hit from a string of hurricanes that tore into parts of the United states and earthquakes in Mexico.

The No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said third-quarter consolidated revenue was hurt by about $90 million and pre-tax earnings by about $210 million, or 2 cents per share. (bit.ly/2ydgmfm)

AT&T also said it lost about 90,000 U.S. video subscribers in the quarter due to intense competition in traditional pay TV markets as well as the impact of the recent hurricanes.

“Several devastating hurricanes, as well as earthquakes in Mexico, significantly impacted certain regions of our service area during the third quarter,” the company said.

“We expect further reductions in the fourth quarter as we continue to assess damage to our network and fully restore service,” it added.

However, the company reiterated its full-year forecast of mid-single digit growth in adjusted earnings and capital expenditures in the $22 billion range.

The company’s shares fell marginally in extended trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below