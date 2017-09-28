FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月28日 / 中午12点29分 / 20 天前

Munich prosecutors arrest second Audi employee in emissions probe

1 分钟阅读

MUNICH, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Munich prosecutors have arrested a second Audi employee in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal and widenened out the number of suspects in a related investigation, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Prosecutors have also searched personal premises, the spokeswoman said, adding that corporate locations were not part of the raid.

Audi admitted in November 2015, two months after parent Volkswagen’s diesel emissions scandal broke, that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with an auxiliary control device deemed illegal in the United States. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

