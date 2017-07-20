FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
EU examines emissions collusion by German car makers-Handelsblatt
BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday.

Without citing its sources, the newspaper said the EU competition authorities are looking into the suspicion of collusion due to an Audi presentation seized in raids at VW. Audi is a division of Volkswagen Group.

The document from April 2010 mentions a commitment by German carmakers "at management level" to the future adoption of a particular kind of catalytic converter used to reduce exhaust emissions.

The European Commission's competition spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Reuters could not immediately reach VW for comment.

Munich prosecutors arrested an Audi employee this month on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker's emissions scandal, the first arrest in Germany related to VW's diesel scandal. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Susan Thomas)

