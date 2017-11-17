FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court releases on bail ex-Audi manager in emissions inquiry
2017年11月17日

MUNICH, Nov 17 (Reuters) - A former Audi manager is being released following his arrest earlier this year on suspicion of fraud and false advertising in connection with the carmaker’s emissions scandal, a spokesman for Munich’s higher regional court said on Friday.

The court on Friday suspended a U.S. arrest and extradition warrant against Giovanni Pamio, having already suspended a German arrest warrant a week ago, the spokesman said, adding he was released against 80,000 euros ($94,256) in bail.

The U.S. Justice Department had charged Pamio in July with directing employees at the company to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests in thousands of Audi diesel cars.

Pamio was subsequently arrested by Munich prosecutors and had since remained in custody, pending ongoing German investigations and an extradition request by U.S. authorities. ($1 = 0.8488 euros) (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Alexander Smith)

