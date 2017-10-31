FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
焦点：韩中两国同意修复关系 摆脱萨德僵局
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
原加泰罗尼亚领导人同意12月21日选举 西班牙高院传唤其作证
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
焦点：10月OPEC石油产量下降 因伊拉克出口减少且其他产国继续减产
2017年10月31日 / 上午9点52分 / 1 天前

MOVES-Aurelius Equity makes three appointments to its UK team

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investment firm Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA said on Tuesday it hired three people to its UK team.

Andrew Roth, who recently served at Deloitte, was appointed to the firm’s London-based investment team.

Zach Holmes, who preciously worked at PwC and Deloitte, was appointed as an operations manager at Aurelius.

Jonathan Yong, a former senior associate at Ropes & Gray, will join as senior legal counsel, Aurelius said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

