Auris Medical to abandon hearing-loss drug trial
2017年11月28日

Auris Medical to abandon hearing-loss drug trial

2 分钟阅读

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Auris Medical Holding AG said on Tuesday it would terminate a late-stage study testing its drug to treat sudden deafness after the company’s lead drug failed to improve hearing ability in patients in another study.

The drug developer was evaluating its treatment for sudden hearing loss, AM-111, in two late-stage studies - Healos and Assent.

The data from Healos showed that AM-111 was not statistically significant in improving hearing in the overall patient population, failing the main goal of the study.

Auris Medical was testing two doses of the drug - 0.4 mg and 0.8 mg - in patients with severe and profound sudden deafness, in comparison with a placebo.

The ongoing Assent trial, which is similar to Healos, is no longer adequate for testing the drug and thus would be terminated early, the drug developer said. Data from this study was expected in the second half of next year.

The company, however, noted that the smaller dose of the drug did show some improvement in patients with acute hearing loss.

Auris Medical’s rival Otonomy Inc said on Monday it would stop commercialization of ear infection drug Otiprio, sending its shares up 14.8 percent to $6.20 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Otonomy said it planned to focus on developing other drugs in its pipeline, including the marketing application for its Meniere’s disease drug in the United States. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

