FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aurora Cannabis teams up with Danish tomato producer to sell pot in Europe
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 1:00 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Aurora Cannabis teams up with Danish tomato producer to sell pot in Europe

1 分钟阅读

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canadian marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc on Thursday decided to partner with Danish tomato and pepper producer Alfred Pedersen & Son to produce and sell cannabis in Europe.

Aurora’s growth plan comes at a time when Canada is set to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana by July, becoming the second country in the world to do so after Uruguay.

Tomato and pepper - often grown in greenhouses - are the most common choices to convert to weed as they have similar growth requirements. The joint venture, which is majority owned by Aurora Cannabis, will focus on selling cannabis in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland, through Aurora’s German unit.

The newly formed company, Aurora Nordic Cannabis A/S, will set up a production facility, which can produce up to 120,000 kg of cannabis per year, Aurora said.

Aurora’s partner received its license to cultivate cannabis from Denmark’s Medicines Agency on January 1. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below