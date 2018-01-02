FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Aurora Cannabis posts record November revenue
January 2, 2018 / 1:16 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Aurora Cannabis posts record November revenue

1 分钟阅读

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Canadian medical marijuana maker Aurora Cannabis Inc said on Tuesday it sold cannabis worth C$3.1 million ($2.5 million) in November, its highest ever, helped by strong demand for its products.

Aurora said it sold 354 kilograms of cannabis in Canada and Germany in the month.

Canada is set to legalize the production, sale and consumption of recreational marijuana by July 2018 to become only the second country in the world to do so, after Uruguay.

Vancouver-based Aurora has also been signing deals to expand into the recreational marijuana space.

The company offered to buy CanniMed Therapeutics in November, but the smaller rival adopted a plan to prevent shareholders from entering agreements with Aurora, viewing the deal to be “coercive”.

$1 = 1.2534 Canadian dollars Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru

