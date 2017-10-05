FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to buy aircraft technologies provider Aurora Flight Sciences
2017年10月5日 / 下午1点26分 / 13 天前

Boeing to buy aircraft technologies provider Aurora Flight Sciences

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday it would buy aircraft technologies provider Aurora Flight Sciences Corp to advance the development of autonomy for its commercial and military systems.

Manassas, Virginia-based Aurora would be a unit under Boeing Engineering, Test & Technology, Boeing said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last year, Aurora won a contract for more than $89 million for the vertical take off and landing X-plane.

Aurora has designed, produced and flown more than 30 unmanned air vehicles since its inception and has collaborated with Boeing on the rapid prototyping of innovative aircraft and structural assemblies for both military and commercial applications during the last decade.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

