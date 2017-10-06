FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austal U.S. unit wins $584.2 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
2017年10月6日

Austal U.S. unit wins $584.2 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Austal USA, a Mobile, Alabama-based subsidiary of Australia’s Austal Ltd, is being awarded a $584.2 million modification to a previously awarded contract for the construction of a littoral combat ship, the Pentagon said on Friday. Austal USA will perform and oversee all necessary design, planning, construction and test and trials activities in support of delivery of the ship to the Navy, the Pentagon said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

